Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The traditional ruler of Owu, the kingdom where former President Olusegun Obasanjo hails from, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, has joined his ancestors.

The news of the demise of the first class monarch was announced yesterday night by the Ogun State government through a statement by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape.

The commissioner expressed his condolences to Chiefs and people of Owu over the demise of the traditional ruler who passed on Sunday, December 12 after a brief illness.

“The State mourns the veteran TV producer who ascended the throne in 2005 as the 13th Olowu after Oba Adewale Adisa Odeleye, Lagbedu 1 who transited to glory in 2003.” Afuape said

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed shock at the transition of the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Olusanya Dosunmu, Amororo II.

Abiodun described late Oba Dosunmu as a man of peace and a passionate supporters.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor condole with the monarch’s immediate family and the people of Owu.

The governor said they should take solace in the lasting impact he had on his domain.

He prayed that “God Almighty grants Kabiyesi’s soul eternal repose and the people he left behind the fortitude to bear this loss.”