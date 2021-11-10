Adebayo Obajemu

Regency Assurance for the nine months period ended 30 September 2021, reported turnover of N4.871 billion. This represents 7.88% decline year on year, compared to N5.287 billion reported the previous year.

The underwriting firm reported a profit after tax of N609.175 million for the nine months period, up by 1.77% from N598.594 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the company for the period under review stands at 9 kobo, same as the EPS achieved the previous year.

At the share price of 41 kobo, the P.E ratio of Regency Assurance stands 4.49x with earnings yield of 22.28%.