Regency Assurance posts N240m profit in H1 2025, turnover up 46%
Regency Assurance posts N240m profit in H1 2025, turnover up 46%

Regency Assurance Plc has released its unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2025, reporting a profit after tax of N240.2 million. This represents a 67.6 percent decline from the N740.4 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Turnover, however, rose sharply by 45.6 percent to N6.64 billion, compared with N4.56 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings per share stood at 2 kobo. At the company’s current share price of N1.43, Regency Assurance trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46x, with an earnings yield of 1.4 percent.

