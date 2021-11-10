Adebayo Obajemu

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) recently released its third quarter result for the period ended 30 September 2021 on the Nigerian Exchange.

The result shows significant growth in the company’s topline and bottom line figures for the nine months period.

A turnover of N7.448 billion was reported for the nine months period, up by 43.77% from N5.18 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 1431.40% to N878.406 million from a loss after tax of N65.976 million reported in Q3 2020.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the company significantly increased to 54 kobo from a negative EPS of -4 kobo.

At the share price of N3.49, the P.E ratio of NAHCO stands at 6.45x with earnings yield of 15.50%.