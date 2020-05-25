...harps on unity of purpose among people of all faiths

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Founder of RAIGLOBAL TRUST FOUNDATION and an illustrious son of Ejigbo in Ejigbo Local Govt of Osun State, Dr Richard Adekola Idowu (RAI) has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the Ed-el-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the 30- day fasting period.

Dr Idowu in a congratulatory message issued and signed him, copies of which were made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, said the Eid festival is a time to harness all the benefits of the Islamic fasting which include self restraint, charity, purity and greater devotion to the tenets of Islam.

He reminded well-to-do Muslims of the need to observe the Zakatul fitr which is an act of giving to the poor as laid down by the Holy Prophet Muhammed ( Peace be on Him) to mark the end of the fasting period.

According to him, the bond between individuals, communities and nations of the world, and equality of humanity which the Ramadan fast entrenches, must not be undermined even in the face of the current economic realities.

He urged the faithful to use the period to pray for divine healing from the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Adekola also enjoined the people of Osun state in particular to observe all the precautionary measures put in place by the government to put prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the interest of all.