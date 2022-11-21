Qatar World Cup: FIFA bans Harry Kane from wearing 'OneLove' armband

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), has banned England skipper, Harry Kane, from wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband during the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The football governing body has strict rules about apparel that can be worn by players and the armband is not allowed under the code.

Unless FIFA backtracks, Kane could face an immediate yellow card this afternoon if he walks out wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband as England take on Iran in their opening match.

And if he wears it again in their second match, the skipper could be slapped with another yellow card, automatically banning him from the third game, reports UK Daily Mail

The armband is designed to show solidarity with minority groups such as gay and transgender people that are criminalised in the host nation.

Meanwhile, the host nation, Qatar lost their opening match at the World Cup by two goals to Zero against Ecuador on Sunday, becoming the first World Cup host to lose the opening match at the tournament.