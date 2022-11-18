Qatar bans sale of alcohol at World Cup stadiums

World football governing body, FIFA has announced the ban on alcohol sales inside the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar.

FIFA announced the ban in a statement via its Twitter page on Friday.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa fan festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA wrote.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero, which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.

“Host country authorities and Fifa will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.”

The Gulf nation had earlier said beer would be allowed in “designated locations” inside the stadiums.

Qatar will be hosting the rest of the world at the first FIFA World Cup in the middle east when the tournament kicks off on Sunday through December 18.

In the country, like other middle eastern and Muslim nations, alcohol is forbidden, according to the teachings of Islam.

The ban on alcohol in stadiums is the latest in a series of actions that have spurred waves of protests against the host country in the past months.