Bayern Munich bid £60.2m plus add-ons for Harry Kane
Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have submitted a formal offer to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

According to The Athletic, The German champions have bid £60.2 million plus add-ons for the English forward.

Kane has a year remaining on his current contract with Tottenham.

The England captain has been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer.

Bayern Munich will have to battle the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea who are also interested in Kane.

News continues after this Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here