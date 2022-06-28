NBRP felicitates with Gbadega Adedapo on PAWA award

The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP) says it is delighted over the recent conferment by the Pan African Writers Association, PAWA, of the Esteemed Patron of the Arts Award on the Chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, Mr Gbadega Adedapo.

Mr. Richard Mammah, NBRP president who conveyed the association’s facilitation in a statement on Tuesday, described Mr. Adedapo as a dogged champion of the book and the reading promotions enterprise in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

According to him, “it has indeed been our privilege to be associated with him in the book ecosystem and we can say without any equivocation that indeed this is a most gallant and irrepressible crusader for the best aspirations of our people in the consolidated books ecosystem and reading promotions arena.”

The awardee, he said, is a holder of first degree in Computer Science from Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and several other professional certifications that include a Certificate in Developing a Successful Publishing Strategy Cover Concepts, Design and Digital Publishing from New York University, Certificate in Strategic Publishing Management: Gaining the Competitive Edge from The Publishing Training Centre, London, and a Certificate in Cross Boundaries & Expansion of Publishing Opportunities from The George Washington University in partnership with the World Bank, Adedapo is the Managing Director/CEO, Accessible Publishers Limited (formerly Rasmed Publications Ltd) and also sits on the board of Best Technologies Limited and Best in Print Consults, Nigeria.

“His service profile as Chairman at the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, which is now into a second term has coincided with some of the very trying recent moments in the world. Notwithstanding, he has successfully and most sacrificially led the Trust to host its flagship Nigerian International Book Fair with a landmark virtual edition in 2020 and ever-improving hybrid sessions in 2021 and 2022,” the statement added.

“Adedapo is also the immediate past President of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), a serving Executive Committee Member of International Publishers Association (IPA),

“Switzerland and Board Member at the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC.

“NBRP also felicitates with the newly elected Executive Members of PAWA, viz: President: Hon John Rusimbi from Rwanda; Secretary General: Dr Wale Okediran from Nigeria; Vice President (East): Prof Egara Kabaji from Kenya; Vice President (West) Prof Koumealo Anate from Togo; Vice President (Central) Madam Imela Oyono Anyigono from Equatorial Guinea; Vice President (South) Mrs Monica Mpambawashie from Zimbabwe and Vice President (North) Mr Mustapha Hamadto from Sudan.”