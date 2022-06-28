Niger Insurance, Standard Alliance lose operating licenses

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has cancelled the certificates of registration of Niger Insurance Plc, RIC – 029 and Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, RIC – 091, with effect from June 21, 2022.

A statement from NAICOM in Abuja said: “The Commission has appointed Sanya, Ogunkuade Esq of Plot 217, Upper Grace Plaza, 3rd Floor (Left Wing), Shetima Munguno Crescent, Behind Julius Berger Equipment Yard, Utako, Abuja as the Receiver/Liquidator for Niger Insurance Plc”

”Kehinde Aina Esq of Aina Blankson LP, 5/7, Ademola Street, SW Ikoyi, Lagos has been appointed the Receiver/Liquidator for Standard Alliance Insurance Plc.”

The insurance regulator advised stakeholders “to forward their enquiries to the respective Receiver/Liquidator for each company for their necessary action.”