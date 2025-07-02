Push for Anioma State gains ground as 79 senators, South-East monarchs declare support

The campaign for the creation of Anioma State has received a major boost, with 79 senators of the 10th National Assembly throwing their weight behind the proposal. The development marks a significant milestone in the growing movement aimed at addressing regional imbalances in Nigeria’s federal structure.

The senators’ endorsement follows a personal appeal by Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District and is leading the charge for the creation of the proposed state. The initiative is currently being considered under Senate Bill 481 as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

In a letter dated May 27, 2025, addressed to the Senate President and all members of the Senate, Senator Nwoko urged his colleagues to support the establishment of Anioma State as a matter of equity and national justice.

“Anioma State, to be created from Delta State, is a just and logical response to Nigeria’s geopolitical imbalance. While other regions have six or seven states, the South-East has only five,” Nwoko wrote. “Let us be remembered as the Senate that brought fairness to Nigeria’s state structure and helped heal an old national wound.”

He emphasised that the demand was not driven by politics or convenience, but by the need to ensure fair representation and national unity. According to him, Anioma has deep cultural and historical ties to the South-East and its inclusion would strengthen the Igbo voice within the Nigerian federation.

Support for the state’s creation has also come from traditional rulers in the South-East. In a letter dated May 15, 2025, the Ndigbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum (NPTRF) announced its formal endorsement of the proposal and commended Senator Nwoko’s efforts.

Signed by HRM Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu (Oroko Abia), Chairman of the Forum, and HRM Igwe Sunny Orah, the group praised Nwoko’s leadership and pledged to support the initiative through advocacy and moral backing.

“Your vision, passion, and courage resonate with our role as custodians of tradition and unity among the Igbo people. We are proud to associate with this historic effort and lend our full support to the creation of Anioma State,” the letter read.

The traditional rulers noted that the creation of Anioma State would not only correct a long-standing injustice but also promote peace and inclusiveness in the country.

With more lawmakers expected to back the bill in the coming weeks, advocates of Anioma State say the growing momentum reflects a national recognition of the need to rebalance Nigeria’s federation and foster a more inclusive governance structure.