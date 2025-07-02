Coalition using Saraki’s name to poach our members – Kwara PDP

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pointed accusing fingers at members of the newly formed political coalition of using the name of former Senate President Bukola Saraki to attract supporters in the state.

In a statement made available in Ilorin, the party alleged that some individuals and political actors were attempting to lure its members and supporters into the coalition movement.

It noted that the Kwara PDP, under the leadership of Saraki, has no links whatsoever with the coalition being spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or any group outside the structure of the party.

“We urge our members and supporters across the state to remain vigilant and not be deceived by the antics of stranded and unpopular politicians who, having deserted our party, are now seeking relevance by falsely using the name of our leader, Dr Bukola Saraki, to gain support for their new political adventure,” the statement said.

The party said that many of those behind the coalition were either no longer with the PDP or played no significant role during the September 2024 local government elections.

“Yet, despite their absence, our party triumphed at the polls, a testament to the unwavering support we continue to enjoy from the people of Kwara State, regardless of result manipulation,” it added.

The PDP warned the politicians behind the coalition to stop using Saraki’s name to win support or curry favour.

“If they are truly confident in their popularity and acceptance among the people, they should campaign based on their own track records and not hide behind the name and legacy of our leader.”

It reaffirmed that Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki remains a proud and committed member of the PDP and is actively involved in efforts to reposition and unify the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The PDP in Kwara remains united, focused, and loyal to its ideals. We advise all our members to disregard any invitation or pressure to join the so-called coalition and remain steadfast under the banner of the PDP,” the statement signed by the party’s state secretary, Abdulrahman Abdullahi Kayode, added.

When contacted on the PDP’s claim, the coalition’s contact person in the state, Hon. Abdulkadir Olanrewaju Oba-Aluko, said, “Really, I’m busy for now, but when I am through, I will call you.”

However, in an earlier statement, Oba-Aluko had confirmed that the proposed coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had extended its reach to Kwara State.

He called on organisations, groups, associations, and individuals to join what he described as “a national effort to rescue Nigeria from becoming a one-party state.”

Oba-Aluko urged interested entities to register by submitting their organisation’s name, two notable political leaders as referees, and their contact information.