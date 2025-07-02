Opposition leaders fume as Abuja hotel cancels venue for ADC coalition unveiling

Plans to unveil the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform for Nigeria’s opposition ahead of the 2027 elections were disrupted on Wednesday after the reserved event venue in Abuja was abruptly withdrawn by management, sparking outrage among political stakeholders.

The high-profile event was scheduled to hold at the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Asokoro, Abuja, and was expected to officially present the ADC as the coalition vehicle to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

However, in a last-minute twist, organisers were informed on Wednesday morning that the venue would no longer be available due to what the hotel management described as an “internal compliance matter.”

A message from the hotel, shared by media mogul and politician Dele Momodu on his Instagram page, read in part:

“We sincerely regret to inform you that due to an internal compliance matter that has just come to our attention, we are unable to proceed with hosting your scheduled event. We are fully aware that the event is less than 24 hours away, and we deeply apologise for the timing and inconvenience this may cause.”

The abrupt cancellation has triggered widespread condemnation from opposition politicians, many of whom allege political pressure from the APC-led government.

Momodu, a prominent figure in the opposition movement, accused the government of intimidation and suppressing dissent.

“The intimidation of the opposition by a jittery government continues,” he wrote. “The hotel cancelled the booking due to fear of reprisals from APC operatives. But this cowardly act will not deter the resolve of opposition forces determined to challenge the ruling party in 2027.”

Salihu Lukman, speaking on behalf of People and Passion Consult Ltd—the firm that booked the venue—issued a strongly worded protest, insisting the hotel had violated a binding agreement.

“This is unacceptable,” Lukman said. “Your management has no right to unilaterally sabotage a legally binding, fully paid contract. We expect the hotel to honour the agreement in full, including the provision of all agreed services. This is not negotiable.”

The ADC unveiling was expected to draw a wide array of political heavyweights across party lines, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former governors Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Liyel Imoke, and Sam Egwu.

Also reportedly linked to the initiative are Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

Despite the setback, organisers say the coalition’s agenda remains on track and that a new venue and date for the formal unveiling will be announced soon.