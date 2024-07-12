Delta North stakeholders meet in Asaba, back creation of Anioma State

Some stakeholders of Delta North senatorial zone have backed the proposed creation of Anioma State, noting that it’s an agitation that has been present for many years.

Ned Nwoko (PDP Delta-North), in a bill presented recently before the Senate, proposed carving out the Anioma state from the present Delta in the South-South region and making it the sixth state in the South-East region.

The stakeholders spoke at an interactive session with the media and interest groups on Thursday in Asaba, Delta, NAN reported.

Speaking at the forum, Godwin Ossai, ex-dean of Novena University, Ogume, Delta, who hails from the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, said the creation of Anioma had been generally accepted among the people of Delta-North Senatorial District.

According to him, wherever the issue of the creation of Anioma is discussed, there is a general acceptance of its creation. He urged the media to help disseminate and build consensus, truth, and commitment among the constituents of Delta-North’s nine local government areas to manage emerging distractions.

Mr Ossai cautioned that having the state first was better than expressing fear of marginalisation.

On his part, Dan Okenyi, former commissioner for lands and survey, said that the agitation for the creation of Anioma state dated back many years ago. He said some of them met the issues in 1977; then, as a movement, it was disappointing to hear certain persons kicking against its creation.

Mr Okenyi said, “We are pained to hear people agitating against the creation of Anioma state; the state we are asking is for the nine local government areas currently in Delta-North; no other town in the South-East is to be added to the proposed Anioma state.

“We had a meeting with the Igbo senators, and because of the marginalisation in the South-East, it is proper to create Anioma state to make it six states in the region.’’

According to Mr Okenyi, the two senators from Delta-South and Delta-Central senatorial districts support the creation of Anioma state.

He said that the creation of Anioma state could be done under the doctrine of necessity, adding that the people of Anioma should rather be happy and grateful.

While urging the media to support the move through adequate education of the people, he expressed hope that the Anioma project would be realised.

“This agitation is not about Senator Ned Nwoko; yes, it is true that God is using him to champion the project,” Mr Okenyi said.

Victor Sorokwu, president-general of Igbo Media Journalists, said that the agitation for Anioma state dates back to the period of regional government in the country.

According to him, the agitation for Anioma state must not be seen as an embodiment of one man.

He said there was a need to sensitise the people about why the Anioma state should be created.

(NAN)

