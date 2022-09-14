JUST IN: Supreme Court declares Odii Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate
Dr. Odii (AnyiChucks)

The Supreme Court has declared Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi as the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election in Ebonyi state.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of justices on Wednesday, vacated the judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba as flag-bearer of the party for the 2023 gubernatorial contest in the state.

The panel which was headed by Justice Amina Augie, held that the appeal marked SC/CV/ 939/2022, which Ifeanyi lodged before the apex court, was meritorious and deserved to succeed.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here