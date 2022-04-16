Dr. Abdulkarim Attah, a brother to one of the passengers abducted by terrorists who bombed Abuja- Kaduna train on Monday, March 28, has explained the terrorists claimed they targeted the train to teach Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna State governor, some lessons.

Abdulkarim who is a relation of an 85-year-old woman abducted in the train quoted the bandits as saying ” the State Governor has been running his mouth and that was why they came to his doorstep.”

According to him, the bandits threatened to carry out further attacks.

“This is just the beginning, ” he said the bandits told him.

Abdulkarim said the bandits have spoken with him 11 times during when they gave reasons for their actions.