Connect with us

Business

Protest: We didn't ask MTN, Airtel, others to tamper with network connectivity - FG
Advertisement

Business

Fibre cuts responsible for network disruption - 9Mobile

Business

VFD Group defies headwinds, declares N3.11b H1 2024 PAT

Business

MTN Nigeria resumes operations after shutdown of offices nationwide

Business

Pension fund assets rise to N20.48trn in June

Business

CBN permits next of kin to access dormant accounts

Business

Access Bank revamps QuickBucks, disburses N740bn digital loans

Business

Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road Project: Umahi says Julius Berger doing a good job

Business

Reps caucus seeks NNPC GCEO Kyari’s sack

Business

NNPC moves to increase oil production to 2m barrels per day

Business

Protest: We didn’t ask MTN, Airtel, others to tamper with network connectivity – FG

Published

3 hours ago

on

Protest: We didn't ask MTN, Airtel, others to tamper with network connectivity - FG

The Minister of Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has dismissed suggestions that the government instructed telecom companies to interfere with network services during the ongoing nationwide protests.

Subscribers in Nigeria have continued to contend with slow internet speeds on MTN, Airtel, and other networks, which coincided with the nationwide protest which began on Thursday.

There were speculations that the government might have ordered telecom operators to disrupt services to hinder the protests.

News continues after this Advertisement

But Tijani clarified on Channels TV that there was no directive given to tamper with phone networks.

Tijani condemned the looting of the National Communication Commission (NCC) building in Kano State.

He said it would be a setback to the federal government’s efforts at encouraging youth employment through technology.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *