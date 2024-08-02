Protest: We didn’t ask MTN, Airtel, others to tamper with network connectivity – FG

The Minister of Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has dismissed suggestions that the government instructed telecom companies to interfere with network services during the ongoing nationwide protests.

Subscribers in Nigeria have continued to contend with slow internet speeds on MTN, Airtel, and other networks, which coincided with the nationwide protest which began on Thursday.

There were speculations that the government might have ordered telecom operators to disrupt services to hinder the protests.

But Tijani clarified on Channels TV that there was no directive given to tamper with phone networks.

Tijani condemned the looting of the National Communication Commission (NCC) building in Kano State.

He said it would be a setback to the federal government’s efforts at encouraging youth employment through technology.

