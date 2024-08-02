Fibre cuts responsible for network disruption – 9Mobile

9Mobile has disclosed that multiple fibre cuts and damages to its infrastructure in some parts of the country caused the current network disruption.

The telecom company which announced this in a statement on Thursday, apologised to Nigerians over the service disruption experienced across the nation.

Nigerians have been experiencing difficulties in making calls or browsing the internet for some days.

“As a business, we understand the frustration and inconvenience that this disruption has caused to connectivity and communication for our customers,” 9Mobile said.

“We feel your pain and know what the disruption means for you. As a business, we do not take your brand loyalty for granted. You have been with us through our darkest hours in business, and our sunshine years are here now.

“Satisfying you with quality service remains a significant pillar of the brand experience we want you to have with us.”

The company said a virtual situation room has been set up between management and the technical team to enable them to take situation reports from different locations in real-time in a “hands-on approach to ensure complete service restoration to our esteemed customers”.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time, and we remain committed to delivering the high-quality service that you desire and deserve from 9mobile,” the company added.

“Be assured that the excellent connectivity that enables you to do all you want to do is the commitment of our new leadership.”

9Mobile also said service has been restored to most areas, assuring that technical teams are working round the clock to ensure outstanding issues are swiftly resolved and the quality of service sustained.

