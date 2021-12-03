BY EMEKA EJERE

The Nigerian Communications Commission has announced that three telecoms companies, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Mafab Communications Ltd, have qualified as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth-generation (5G) networks in the country.

This is coming nine days to the mock auction of lots in the 3.5gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum designated for the deployment of the technology in the country.

According to the NCC’s Information Memorandum (IM), while the mock auction is scheduled for December 10, final auction will hold December 13 in Abuja.

In a statement, the commission said the qualified bidders have also met the Intention to Bid Deposit as outlined in the Information Memorandum, especially Sections 1 (e), VII {(i) (ii), (v) (3) (c)} and XI (e) which the commission had earlier drawn special attention to.

The Director, Public Affairs at the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, confirmed that the auction will hold as scheduled notwithstanding the global fear over Omicron coronavirus variant.