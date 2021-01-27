The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has licensed telecommunications companies to register applicants who do not have National Identity Numbers (NIN).

The Commission said the is to help reduce the large crowd that besieges NIMC offices across the country for registration with the risk of contracting the Covid-19 disease.

NIMC Director-General, Aliyu Aziz, disclosed this while responding to an inquiry with respect to measures taken by NIMC to address the complaints made by citizens and the crowds at the commission’s offices.

Aziz pointed out that mobile network operators had been empowered to also give identity numbers. This is in addition to the licensing of the private and public organization by the commission to provide NIN.

The NIMC boss said, “We have licensed private and public sector organisations including telcos (telecommunications companies) so as to create more centres.’