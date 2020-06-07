…as he reinforces allegations of marginalization, ethnic agendas

As President Buhari is still basking in the euphoria of his first year of four years the second term in office, agitations of marginalisation are still going on unabated. This is because Nigerians especially those in the Southern parts of Nigeria still believed that nothing has changed in the economy, political and the social standard of living of the people.

Although the celebration has been low-keyed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has put all public event including commercial and economic activities on hold, there were still agitations and reactions on the social media platform, the only options now being employed by Nigerians to vent their anger and frustration with the performance of government, which they claimed has not delivered on its mandate.

One of such protests was a letter written to Buhari by a retired firebrand military officer Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, who warned concerning the lopsidedness and nepotic attitude of the president towards other ethnic groups in Nigeria. What also heightened the agitations in the period of COVID-19 lockdown is the deceit which went with it on the unfulfilled promises of Buhari’s government, over the palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The alleged distribution of what was available to only a section, particularly the Northern parts of Nigeria, convinced those in the south that there may not be changes in the ways and attitude of Buhari and his men and the sharing format of the key and crucial political appointments.

Even the key recent appointments made by the president in which southerners were replaced by Northerners fueled the conviction of other ethnic nationalities that the presidency has not repented and that he is not likely to repent.

According to reports, it was said that 80% of Buhari’s appointments into key posts favoured the North, especially in the security architecture.

However, recently, to defend the agitations of marginalisation, a document believed to be classified was released which gave contrary figures and percentage of appointments at the federal level and which shows that the entire south has more than the North put together as well in appointments.

According to the document entitled: “Compilation of political appointees, heads of parastatals and agencies” and “Portfolios of ministers, special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants to the President”, which was claimed was last updated in December 2018, the documents said that between 2015 to 2018, the North-Central topped the number of appointments in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, with 102 appointees, the South-West came second with 101 appointees giving the two zones 35 per cent or 203 of the 567 appointments made.

The South-South came third with 99 appointments, ahead of the North-West, which came fourth with 94. The North-East followed with 93, and the South-East is least with 78.

In the North-Central, Kogi topped with 22 appointees, followed by Kwara with 21, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja got the least with two appointees.

The document rated Ogun State in the South-West, as the highest in Nigeria with 31 appointees, more than the MDA appointments for three North-West states – Kebbi 13; Zamfara seven; and Sokoto six – combined. Buhari’s Katsina topped the North-West appointments with 24, while Kaduna and Kano each got 16; and Jigawa, 12.

The document confirmed the cry that the South East is most disfavoured as it came at the bottom with Imo State the third-highest number of MDA appointments in Nigeria with 29 appointees, while Anambra had 20; and Abia 14. Enugu and Ebonyi had eight and seven the document indicated.

According to the document, however, the percentage in executive management appointments in MDAs showed 51 per cent in favour of the 19 Northern states, and 49 per cent in favour of the 17 Southern states.

And 124 high profile political appointments comprising special advisers, senior special assistants, and special assistants to the president were made out of which 59 were from the Northern region and 65 were from the South. This number excludes 36 ministers who are statutorily appointed one each from a state.

Although those who leaked the document to show that the cry of marginalisation by the South was wrong, it eventually exposed it as it was silent on other appointments and sectoral allocations in top positions which have something to do with policy decisions that affect the security, defence, finance and economy of Nigeria.

Both the Afenifere and the Ohaneze Ndigbo faulted the figures in the document, saying that it is a kangaroo thing which is not explicit and that those who brought it out, did so to deceive them.

They argued if even some of the percentage quoted were true, they were southerners qualified and who naturally rose to their various positions through the ranks and not politically appointed because they are professionals, who rose in the course of their duties on merit because they went to school to be qualified for whatever positions they are holding.

A leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Unwazurike claimed that the document has even shown that the South East is the most cheated and marginalised, saying, that the zone has no federal appointments at all with 13, 20 and 17% as it may be in some agencies and parastatals at the federal level. He said the only way out of the marginalisation and the dominance of the North is for Nigeria to restructure and give room for true federalism.

Also Mr Yinka Odumakin the spokesperson of Afenifere said that the ongoing agitations were hinged on the appointments of Buhari who has refused to run an inclusive government, which has made Nigeria a fragile nation.

“When the security of a nation is determined by a section of the country without the participation of the others, it portends a dangerous trend and the only way out is restructuring and true federalism.”

Former Minister of Health, Professor Alphonsus Nwosu said categorically that Buhari has exhibited hatred and injustice against the south, particularly the South East.

“The South East right now is not even concerned about who gets what but restructuring and true federalism which will put the people in their rightful places. Buhari should be serious about true federalism which the founding fathers of Nigeria agreed upon. That is the only way out,”‘ he said.

Also reacting about the federal appointments, constitutional lawyer Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) argued that it was clear that Buhari is biased against the South because he has since he came to power refused to apply the principles of Federal Character in his appointments. In the same vein, the Executive chairman Centre for Anti Corruption and Open leadership Debo Adeniran said a government claiming to be fighting corruption should be open to all and in the distributions of appointments based on merit and not those he knew and those forced on him.

The President of the Civil Liberty Organisation, Igho Akeregbe said that Buhari’s appointments have promoted acrimony and division because it has created a wide gap between the North and the South.

100 Buhari appointees and their geopolitical zones

Name Portfolio State/region

Tukur Buratai Chief of Army Staff Borno/North-East Babagana Monguno National Security Adviser Borno/North-East 3. Abubakar Lawal Aide de Camp Kano/North-West 4. Femi Adesina SA, Media and Publicity Osun/South-West 5. Garba Shehu SA, Media and Publicity Kano/North-West 6. Lawal Kazaure State Chief of Protocol Jigawa/North-West 7. Ahmed Idris Accountant General Kano/North-West 8. Abayomi Olonishakin Chief of Defence Staff Ekiti/South-West 9. Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas Chief of Naval Staff Cross River/South-South 10. Sadique Abubakar Chief of Air Staff Bauchi/North-East 11. Monday Morgan Chief, Defence Intel Benue/North-Central 12. Lawal Daura DG, State Security Services Katsina/North-West 13. Mahmood Yakubu INEC Chairman Bauchi/North-East 14. Hadiza Bala Usman MD, NPA, Kaduna/North-West 15. Paul Boroh SA, Niger Delta Amnesty Bayelsa/South-South 16. This position was held by Dakuku Peterside DG, NIMASA Rivers/South-South but has now been replaced with Bashir Jamoh/ a Northerner 17. Umaru Dambatta Chief Executive, NCC Kano/North-West 18. , FIRS: This post was formerly occupied Babatunde Fowler Lagos, SW, but has been replaced with a Northerner, Nami 19. Aliyu Gusau DG, Budget Office Zamfara/North-West, replaced by Ben Akubueze, Anambra/ Southeast 20. Maikanti Baru GMD, NNPC Bauchi/North-East/replacd by Mele Kyari/ North east 21. BOSS Mustapha /North-East/SGF 22. Prof. Agboola Gambari, Kwara, /Northcentral (replaced late Abba Kyari Borno/NE 23. Hameed Ali CG, Nigerian Customs Kaduna/North-West 24. Kure Abeshi CG, Nigerian Immigration Nasarawa/North-Central 25. Ita Enang SSA, National Assembly Akwa Ibom/South-South 26. Suleiman Kawu SSA, National Assembly Kano/North-West 27. Modecai Baba Ladan Director, DPR Kano/North-West 28. Ahmed Lawan Kuru MD, AMCON Yobe/North-East 29. Mohammed Kari Insurance Commission Bauchi/North-East 30. Ibrahim Magu Acting Chairman, EFCC Borno/North-East 31. Abike Dabiri SSA, Diaspora Ogun/South-West 32. Abdullahi Muhammadu CG, NSCDS Niger/North-Central 33. 34. Aishah Ahmad Deputy Gov. CBN Niger/North-Central 35. Mary Ekpere DG, NCWD Cross River/South-South 36. Dikko AbdulRahman Chairman, BoI Borno/North-East 37. Ahmed Dangiwa MD, Federal M. Bank Kaduna/North-West 38. Melville Ebo ED, Federal M. Bank Anambra/South-East 39. Dankane Abdullahi ED, Federal M. Bank Kebbi/North-West 40. Alex Okoh DG, BPE Edo/South-South 41. Ibrahim Goni CG, National Park Niger/North-Central 42. Nasiru Ladan DG, NDE Niger/North-Central 43. Saliu Alabi DG, MINILS Benue /North-Central 44. Jeffery Barminas DG, RICT Adamawa/North-East 45. Haruna Yerima DG, NISER, Borno/North-East 46. Mohammed Tukur Secretary, FCC Adamawa/North-East 47. Shettima Abba Chairman, FCC Borno/North-East 48. Tunde Erukera ES, CPP Kogi/North-Central 49. Umar Gambo Jibrin ES, FCDA Bauchi/North-East 50. Muhammad Abdallah CEO, NDLEA Adamawa/North-East Name, Portfolio, State/region 51. Garba Abari DG, NOA Yobe/North-East 52. Sule Kazaure DG, NYSC Jigawa/North-West 53. Jelani Aliyu DG, NADDC Sokoto/North-West 54. Bayo Onanuga DG, NAN Ogun/South-South 55. Ibrahim Idris IG of Police Niger/North-Central 56. Ghaji Bello DG, NPC Gombe/North-East 57. Saleh Dunoma MD, FAAN (Not confirmed) 58. U.S.A. Sadiq Dir, Security, FAAN Not confirmed 59. Rabiu Yadudu, Dir. Operations, FAAN Kano/North-West 60. Salisu Daura Dir, Maintenance, FAAN Katsina/North-West 61. Rahimatu Aminu-Aliyu ED, Federal M. Bank North 62. Julie Okah DG, NAPTIP South-South 63. Bello Rabiu COO, NNPC Kano/North-West 64. Henry Ikem-Obih COO, NNPC South-South 65. Bello Gusau ES, PTDF Nasarawa/North-Central 66. Isiaka Abdulrazaq CFO, NNPC Kwara/North-Central 67. Isa Inuwa COO, NNPC North 68. Saidu Muhammad COO, NNPC North 69. Babatunde Adeniran COO, NNPC South-West 70. Chidi Momah Secretary, NNPC Not confirmed 71. Modecai Baba Ladan Dir, DPR Niger/North-Central 72. Eberechukwu Uneze ED, AMCON Imo/South-East 73. Aminu Ismail ED, AMCON Kano/North-West 74. Ishaq Oloyede Registrar, JAMB Ogun/South-West 75. Chidi K. C. Izuwah DG, ICRC South-East 76. Bolaji Owasanoye ICPC South-West 77. Lenrie Aina National Librarian Ogun/South-West 78. Prof. Obioma, NECO Not confirmed 79. Umaru Maza Maza Chair, REA Kebbi/North-West 80. Damilola Ogunbiyi MD, REA Lagos/South-West 81. Sanusi Ohiare ED, REA Kogi/North-Central 82. Fola C. Akinkuotu MD, NAMA South-West 83. Sani Abubakar Mashi DG, NiMet Katsina/North-West 84. Abdulsalam Mohammed Rector, NCAT Kogi/North-Central 85. Akinola Olateru Commissioner, AIB South-West 86. Abubakar Rasheed EO, NUC North 87. Abdulkadir Umar ES, PPPRA North 88. Elias Nwalem RMAFC Ebonyi/South-East 89. Marilyn Amobi NBET South-East 90. Faisal Shuaib ES, NPHCDA Nasarawa/North-Central 91. Umaru Ibrahim NDIC Kano/North-West 92. Uja Tor Uja NCPC Benue/North-Central 93. Isa Pantami DG, NITDA Gombe/North-East 94. Patience Oniha DG, DMO Edo/South-South 95. Nnenna Akajemeli CEO, SERVICOM Imo/South-East 96. Folashade Joseph MD, NAIC Kogi/North-Central 97. Cecilia Gaya DG, ASCON Adamawa/North-East 98. Luci Ajayi ES, 100. Usman Abubakar Chair, NRC Katsina/North-West

