Police summon officers for extorting N100,000 from motorist in Lagos

Police in Lagos State have summoned six officers who extorted N100,000 from a motorist after labelling him as a Yahoo boy on Thursday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police spokesman confirmed the development in a tweet on Friday.

Sharing pictures of the officers, Hundeyin wrote, “The officers were summoned to the headquarters today. The complainant positively identified them all. They have been handed over to the Provost department for appropriate disciplinary measures.”

The motorist, using his Twitter account, Oluwagbadura, @ojogbadura, had on Thursday narrated how the officers took him to their station and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t comply with their demands.

“The Nigerian Police force today (6th of October, 2022) at 15:44 escorted me to a POS and withdrew 100k of my hard earned money,” he narrated.

“At around 13:45 the Nigerian police stopped me at Soliki Aguda, Lagos, and conducted the usual search. After NOT finding anything on me, they proceeded to seize my phone and company laptop and tagged me a yahoo boy. My crime, they said, is that I do not have an ID card as a freelancer.

“They searched my phone. They called me a criminal for chatting with my friends on WhatsApp. They threatened to shoot and lock me up!

“Next, they took me to their station, just few meters away, then forced me to admit to being a criminal. I refused.

“They then asked me to write a statement and at the end I signed papers to bail myself. I transferred 100k to the POS vendor, and then paid 2k naira for charges.

“There were 6 officers.

Names of the officers I could get

⁃AbdulKareem Sulaiman

⁃Ojo ozeigbe – this man threatened to deal with me in cell and nothing will happen

“The rest were in mufti including the one who acted as their lead.

“All of these things happened at the Police divisional headquarters, Soliki Aguda.

“I need Justice and my money back, please.”

Following the intervention of the police authorities, he subsequently gave an update, stating that his money had been recovered.

“UPDATE:

First, thanks to everyone who contributed a tweet! I got my money back COMPLETELY!”