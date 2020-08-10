By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Police inspector, Ago Egharevbe who allegedly killed a 20-year-old, Fashion designer, Taiwo Ayomide in Osun because of N50 bribe has been dismissed and arrested by the Nigerian Police Force.

In a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer , Osun State Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, and made available to newsmen confirmed his arrest.

Opalola said the suspected killer officer has been tried in orderly room and the commissioner of police for Osun state, CP Undie Adie had recommended his dismissal to the IGP.

She further explained that the suspect would be charged to court on Monday.