By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The family of a 20-year-old fashion designer, Ayomide Taiwo who was allegedly killed by a Police Officer in Osun State, has urged well meaning Nigerians to intervene in the case to avoid it being swept under the carpet.

Recall that the Police officer, Ago Egharevba was supposed to be arraigned in court (Monday) but was not because the State Police Command said it was still conducting its investigation.

CityMirrorNews reports that the 20-year-old fashion designer, Ayomide was allegedly brutalised by Inspector Egharevba with the butt of the gun over N50 bribe.

Ayomide died at 08:30 am on Sunday after six days in coma at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo, where he was receiving treatment.

It was gathered that on Tuesday, Ayomide was attacked alongside his brother, Wasiu Taiwo at Ibokun and sustained an open injury on his head.

“We are looking for more evidence before the accused could be charged to court. The police will charge Inspector Ago to court immediately after we finished our investigation.” The PPRO, Yemisi Opalola had said.

In a chat with newsmen on Tuesday, the elder brother of the deceased, Taiwo Olaire called on Nigerians to ensure the family gets justice in the case.

He also said the family would resist all possible means by the Police to bury the case.

Olaire said the family are patiently waiting for the Police to conclude its investigation before deciding on the next move.

In his words, “we won’t allow the Police bury the case, we are going to do everything within our means to ensure we get justice. We are waiting for the Police to conclude their investigation, we are following the case keenly.

“We also appeal to well meaning Nigerians, Human Rights activists to come to our aid and support us in getting justice in this case.”

He also lamented the death of his brother, saying the hard working lad who just did freedom from his apprienticeship was wasted because of N50 bride.

Echoing a similar views, Mr Segun Agboola, who is a younger brother to the mother of the deceased said police Authorities should ensure justice prevails on the matter .

Agboola who said the suspected killer police should be charged to a competent court and be made to face his music in accordance with the law so as to serve as deterrent to other policemen.

He also sought for the compensation of the parent of late Ayomide , saying the vacuum the deceased left would be very difficult to fill

However, the Nigeria Police Force has said it has dismissed Inspector Egharevba.

The dismissed officer was attached to Ibokun Divisional Police Headquarters.

Source told newsmen that the remaining two police officers at the checkpoint when the incident happened were now in the custody of the police at the state Criminal Investigation Department.

The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Police Command, Undie Adie, frowned at the misconduct of Police Officer Inspector Ago attached and condemned in totality grievous assault on the innocent man.

In a statement signed by the force public relations officers in the state, Yemisi Opalola and made available to newsmen, the Commissioner of Police said that the said dismissed police officer has passed through force disciplinary procedures of orderly room trial and will be subsequently charged to court.

The command under his watch will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, brutality, unprofessional behaviour and incivility to members of the public.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police has identified, arrested and detained the erring Policeman. The defaulter has passed through force disciplinary procedures of orderly room trial, dismissed and he will be subsequently charged to court.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to state clearly that, the command under his watch will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, brutality, unprofessional behaviour and incivility to members of the public.

“While being conscious of human rights and importance of members of the public in the fight against crimes and in the spirit of community policing, he urges the good people of the state to continue to cooperate and collaborate with the state Command as he assures justice and fairness in the matter while using the same medium to condole with the family of the victim,” he added.