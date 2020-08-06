By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A 20 year-old, Fashion designer, Taiwo Ayomide is now battling for his life following a brutal gun attack on him by suspected police officer over N50 bribe.

Investigation revealed that Ayomide and one of his brothers identified as Oladimeji Wasiu were riding on a motorcycle from their home town of Iragbiji after Eid-el-Kabir celebration when the incident happened on Wednesday.

The incident was said to have occurred at Ilahun village along Ibokun road at exactly 3:30 pm.

While narrating his experience, Wasiu who was riding on the bike with the victim said they met police officers at a checking point along Odo Osun (Osun River), Ilahun village, Ibokun road Obokun Local Government Area and one of the officers who had earlier ordered them to stop allegedly hit Ayomide with the butt of the gun.

The traumatized Wasiu further alleged that the said police officer was heavily drunk at the checking point and when he discovered that Ayomide had more than N50 on him, he lost his temper and started hitting him with butt of the gun and the victim fell down for the bike and became unconscious.

According to him, the attack left the 20-year-old tailor with a seriously injury on his head, adding that the victim is still in at the emergency unit at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where is currently recieving treatment.

He added that his current condition is between life and death.

He said the policeman fled immediately after the attack, carting away the victim’s N50,000 and mobile phone.

“While we were coming from home, at Iragbiji after Sallah, we met four police officers on our way, one of the police officer was drinking alcohol. He stopped us and requested for money. When my brother brought out money to give him he saw the huge amount of money in his pocket, and started hitting him with the butt of his gun out of anger. His annoyance was probably that my brother had hesitated to pay the bribe.

“Before I stood up to rescue my brother, I discovered that the police officer was on the verge of running away before he was stopped by passersby and my other brothers who were coming behind us

“Ayomide was then rushed to LAUTECH hospital.”

Another witness, Adebayo Popoola who trained the 20-year-old as a tailor, told newsmen that he had only come to celebrate Salah with him at Iragbiji and was with N50,000 expected to be given to his mother

Popoola said “We met them at the checking point with bloodshed on Ayomide.

“On getting to the hospital, the doctor requested for N50,000 and we called the DPO of Obokun police station who later came and gave me N30,000. Meanwhile, the four police officers at the checking point were no where to be found.

Popoola called on state government and Commissioner of Police to come to their rescue and save the life of the innocent boy.