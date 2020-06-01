By Kunle Idowu, Abeokuta

The Ogun State command of Nigeria Police said it has arrested three members of an armed robbery syndicate who were on operation at Idanyin area of Agbara Estate, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the State.

The suspects according to a release issued by Oyeyemi Abimbola, DSP, the command spokesperson, were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Agbara division that armed robbers had invaded idanyin community and had been raiding house to house, dispossessing residents of their belongings and inflicting various degrees of injury on them.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Agbara division SP Saleh Dahiru quickly led his anti robbery team to the scene and met the robbers attacking the residences of one Barrister Kamieyefa Omosivwe and that of Oluyemi Olajide”.

“On sighting the police, the robbers launch an attack on them, but they were over powered and three members of the gang were eventually arrested while one of them escaped”.

“The arrested members are: Toheed Salami, Ibrahim Ismaila and Michael Abiodun.

“Recovered from them are two locally made short guns’.

“The injured victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention”.

Oyeyemi said that “the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to special anti robbery squads SARS for discreet investigation”.