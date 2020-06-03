Kunle Idowu

A Man paraded by the Ogun State Police command has faulted claims by the command that he killed Sixteen persons, noting that he “only killed three.”

The man, Adewale Adeoye, 30, was paraded alongside twenty eight others by the State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson for various offences.

The Police Boss had told newsmen that Adewale , alias 16 and three others had been on the wanted list of the command in connection with several cases of cult related killings in Ijebu Ode and its environs.

He expained that the suspect who he referred to as a serial killer and his cohorts had succesfuiiy operated and massacred no fewer than sixteen people in Ijebu axis of the State.

Ebrimson noted that the activities of Adewale and his gang had been a source of concern for the command, hence its resolve to tackle the gang head long.

But in a swift reaction, while fielding questions from curious journalists who wanted to hear his own side, Adewale denied killng Sixteen persons as alleged

Though, he confessed to being a cultist and a killer, he however denied ever killing upto sixteen people, as claimed by the Police, “Iwas made Chairman of a unit of the Road Transport Employers Association in Ijebu Ode, but I can tell you that I had not killed 16 people, but only three.

Also paraded was an herbalists, Michael Ijomu and three suspected ritualists who were arrested penultimate week for being in possession fresh human hands,