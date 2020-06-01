Adebayo Obajemu

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, condemned the reported rape and subsequent death of a University of Benin (UNIBEN) undergraduate, Vera Omozuwa.

The crime which took place inside a hall of one of the parishes of the RCCG on Ikpoba Hill, Benin city had been condemned by the UNIBEN authority and majority of Nigerians

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Pastor Adeboye commiserated with the family and also said the RCCG management would cooperate fully with the police to unravel the crime and arrest the perpetrators.

Sources said the victim, a 100-level student, was beaten inside a hall in the said parish, where she had gone to study.

The 23-year-old died on May 31, 18 days after, at the University of Benin Teaching