Peter Obi returns to Jos, says no rest until peace returns to Plateau

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in last year’s election, on Tuesday, paid another visit to Jos, capital of Plateau State to identify with victims of recent violence in the state.

Obi who shared pictures of the visit via his X account, @PeterObi, called on security agents not to relent until peace is restored to state and all parts of the country.

“Yesterday, being Tuesday, I was in Jos, Plateau State, my second trip to the state this month, to pay a solidarity visit to the Government and people of Plateau State over the recent wave of terror attacks that have claimed many lives, in the State,” Obi wrote.

“The cherished city of Jos, once a haven, now echoes with the pain of lives lost, from Mangu, Barkinladi, and beyond. I commiserated with families who have lost their loved ones to the mindless killings in the State while praying to God to comfort them and grant eternal rest to the dead. I continue to encourage us the leaders, and our security agencies not to be dispirited in our war against insecurity in the nation. We will not rest until we restore peace and security in every part of our nation.

“Joining forces with every Nigerian, our collective goal is to usher in a new era of governance that will be all caring for the welfare of the people. Together, we aspire to halt the senseless violence that has plagued our nation for far too long.

“Envisioning a new Nigeria, my leadership promises to foster an environment of safety, growth, and productivity, embodying the hope for a brighter tomorrow.”

