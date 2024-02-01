Tinubu laying building blocks, can’t fix Nigeria in seven months – Minister

Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, says President Bola Tinubu has used the first seven months of his administration to lay building blocks for Nigeria’s prosperity, urging Nigerians to be patient with his reforms.

Malagi who spoke on Channels TV evening programme, Politics Today on Thursday, argued that the dividends of the long-term plan cannot be known in a short time.

Malagi stated that the president’s vision is clear: to take Nigeria to ‘the desired prosperity.’

“I want you to remember that the President is seven months old in office. I am not going to make excuses that seven months is just a short time,” he said.

“But for a long-term plan, you need a lot more time to put structures in place. But of course, as you trudge along, there will be shocks, turbulence, and occasional dislocations that you would find. But the vision of the president is very clear: he wants to take Nigeria to the desired prosperity.

“He works day and night to achieve that. Every day, all the ministers and everyone else are working in that direction, but the results are not seen yet. We ask Nigerians to be a little more patient.

“I know it’s difficult, especially when people are finding it hard to purchase food items as a result of these policies, but the government is doing a lot to address them.”

Speaking further, Malagi said the Nigerian vision is to have a nation that is safe, secure, equitable, and emphasises merit.

He, however, argued that it’s going to be a tedious journey for Nigeria, and only the building blocks can be laid in seven months for the country to get to the desired point.