OBINNA EZUGWU

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe has called on Nigerians to take personal hygiene seriously and practice social distancing to avoid contracting Covid-19 virus.

Wigwe who took to his twitter handle, @HerbertOWigwe to offer the advice on Wednesday, also called on those who have aging loved ones at home to endeavor to call them daily.

“In these unprecedented times, these things are critical: Work from home; wash your hands thoroughly; practice physical distancing and call you aging loved ones (daily),” he said.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Tuesday rose to 139, with Lagos and Abuja accounting for most infections.

So far, two people have died from the virus in the country.