Connect with us

Sports

JUST IN: Nigeria beat Gabon 4-1 to reach Africa playoff final 
Advertisement

Sports

Peter Obi criticises FG as Super Eagles boycott training over unpaid allowances

Sports

Afreximbank provides $36.4m financing to Egyptian firm for Uganda stadium project

Sports

Super Eagles to face Gabon in World Cup play-offs as CAF unveils final qualification path

Sports

Africa Para Badminton Championships 2025: Nigeria Tops Medals Chat

Sports

Super Eagles Keep World Cup Dream Alive with Vital 2–1 Victory Over Lesotho

Sports

CAF rule change boosts Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification chances ahead of Lesotho clash 

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire – Bloomberg

Sports

Cross River set to host NUGA 2026, says Governor Otu

Sports

2026 WCQ: Nigeria handed lifeline as FIFA penalises South Africa for ineligible player

Sports

JUST IN: Nigeria beat Gabon 4-1 to reach Africa playoff final 

Published

21 minutes ago

on

JUST IN: Nigeria beat Gabon 4-1 to reach Africa playoff final 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday cruised into the Africa World Cup playoff final after a commanding 4–1 victory over Gabon in extra time, keeping their qualification hopes firmly alive.

After a tense opening in Morocco, Sevilla striker Akor Adams broke the deadlock in the 78th minute, capitalising on a defensive error by the Gabonese backline.

Nigeria appeared to be heading for a narrow win until the Gabon snatched a late equaliser –  Mario Lemina’s long-range effort took a heavy deflection off Bright Osayi-Samuel to beat goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in the 89th minute, forcing the game into extra time.

The Eagles regrouped quickly, and Chidera Ejuke, also of Sevilla, restored Nigeria’s lead in the 98th minute with a composed finish past Gabon’s resilient goalkeeper, Loyce Mbaba.

Then came Victor Osimhen’s moment of redemption. After missing several gilt-edged chances in regulation time, including one in stoppage time that left fans stunned, the Galatasaray forward came alive in extra time, scoring twice in quick succession (102nd and 110th minutes) to seal a resounding 4–1 victory.

Nigeria will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and Congo as they bid to book a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *