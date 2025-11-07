Connect with us

Sports

Afreximbank provides $36.4m financing to Egyptian firm for Uganda stadium project
Advertisement

Sports

Super Eagles to face Gabon in World Cup play-offs as CAF unveils final qualification path

Sports

Africa Para Badminton Championships 2025: Nigeria Tops Medals Chat

Sports

Super Eagles Keep World Cup Dream Alive with Vital 2–1 Victory Over Lesotho

Sports

CAF rule change boosts Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification chances ahead of Lesotho clash 

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire – Bloomberg

Sports

Cross River set to host NUGA 2026, says Governor Otu

Sports

2026 WCQ: Nigeria handed lifeline as FIFA penalises South Africa for ineligible player

Sports

From Lagos to London: Ajagba, Itauma carry Nigeria into boxing’s elite ranks

Sports

FirstBank partners Lagos for maiden E1 Lagos GP electric powerboat championship

Sports

Afreximbank provides $36.4m financing to Egyptian firm for Uganda stadium project

Published

2 hours ago

on

Afreximbank provides $36.4m financing to Egyptian firm for Uganda stadium project

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has approved a US$36.4 million contract financing facility for Egypt’s SAMCO–National Construction Company to construct the Akii Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira, Uganda, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The facility, issued under Afreximbank’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) programme, will support SAMCO in the design, construction, procurement and development of key components for the stadium. Uganda is co-hosting the 2027 AFCON with Kenya and Tanzania.

The agreement was signed in Cairo on October 29, with Mrs Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development, representing the bank, while SAMCO Chairman, Eng. Sameh Soliman, signed on behalf of the company.

Awani said the financing demonstrates the bank’s commitment to strengthening African capacity in large-scale infrastructure delivery and to promoting sports infrastructure as part of its creative economy strategy.

“We are pleased to support an African EPC company and to finance the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium,” she said. “This aligns with our goal to foster sustainable economic growth, enhance regional infrastructure and support the hosting of CAF- and FIFA-approved sports events.”

Soliman welcomed the partnership, describing it as a milestone in SAMCO’s expansion across the continent.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful infrastructure solutions across Africa,” he said. “We look forward to a long-term relationship that supports growth and sustainable development.”

The Akii Bua Stadium project is expected to boost sports development, tourism and regional integration, while creating jobs and enhancing Uganda’s capacity to host major international sporting events. It is also expected to stimulate local supply chains and improve the country’s global sporting profile.

The facility further strengthens SAMCO’s position as a leading African contractor in executing government-backed infrastructure projects across the continent.

Advertisement

The 2027 tournament will be the first time East Africa hosts AFCON since 1976.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *