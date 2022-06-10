Perpetrators of Owo Church massacre not arrested - Police

The Ondo State Police Command, has denied the alleged arrest of terrorists who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday.

The command’s spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, who made the denial of Friday, said no arrest was made in respect of the horrendous attack.

Odunlami said that members of the public will be duly informed if any arrest was made by the security agencies in respect of the Owo attack.

Recall that the palace of the traditional ruler of Owo, the Olowo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, was besieged by youths of the town demanding for the perpetrators of attack on Thursday.

The youths in their hundreds trooped to the Palace following alleged reports that the suspected terrorists have been arrested by the combined team of the Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps, and other security forces and taken to the palace.

They demanded that the suspected terrorists should be handed to them and pleaded to the traditional ruler not to transfer them to Akure, the state capital

It took several hours for the monarch to convince the youth that the information was untrue.