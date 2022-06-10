Nigerian govt confirms 31 new monkeypox cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 31 new cases of monkeypox in the country.

The NCDC disclosed this in its latest monkeypox situation report released on Friday.

According to the agency, between January 1 and June 5, 2022, the disease has been confirmed in 12 states, including the FCT.

The NCDC also said that no fewer than 110 suspected cases of the disease have been reported in the country, up from the previous 66 suspected cases.

“From January 1st to 5th June 2022, there have been 110 suspected cases in total and 31 confirmed cases from twelve (12) states – Adamawa (5), Lagos (6), River (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Delta (2), Bayelsa (2), Edo (2), Imo (2), Plateau (2), and Ondo (1). One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive drugs,” the agency said.

“There were 10 new positive cases in Epi week 22, 2022, from six states – Edo (2), Rivers (2), Plateau (2), Lagos (2), Ondo (1) and Imo (1).”