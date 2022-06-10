Owo Church Massacre: FG's conclusion on ISWAP too hasty – Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the federal government pronouncement of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) as the terrorists responsible for the attack of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state as too hasty.

The federal government, through the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had on Thursday, blamed ISWAP for the attack.

But Akeredolu noted that he took the federal government’s conclusion with a pinch of salt, adding that ISWAP is known to take responsibility for their attacks.

He said this during a zoom interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights Organisation, Christian Solidarity International (CSI).

”The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP doesn’t hide its attackS. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know and our security people are still on their trail.”

Akeredolu, who said the attack was a crime against humanity, noted that the Southwest region has been a peaceful haven before the horrific attack.

The governor said despite the attack on the psyche of the people, the people of the state are indomitable and ready to fight insecurity.

Government, according to him ” is determined to help the victims of the attack, particularly those who lost their loved ones and those on admission in the hospital.

“We have a plan to help the victims of the attack. Including those who lost their lives and those who are in the hospitals. Deliberately, we have people who have offered the state government some assistance. Some people have donated to the Catholic.”

Akeredolu also reiterated his stand on state police, noting that the time for state police is now.

He empathised that the present security architecture in the country can not provide security for lives and property.

“A single police command can not guarantee safety in this country. We must have state police now.Amotekun suffers a lot of limitations in getting all the equipment we need to fight these criminals.

The governor commended the international community for their reaction to the killing in Owo, saying their reaction was unprecedented.