OBINNA EZUGWU

Rt. Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu, a member of the federal House of Representatives and a governorship aspirant under the platform of of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will return to the part of progress if the country’s opposition party returns to power at the federal level in 2023.

Mr. Nwonu who expressed optimism that the PDP will return to power in 2023, assured that democracy in the country would experience a major boost when the party takes over the reigns of power in Aso Rock.

The lawmaker who exchanged views with newsmen and party stakeholders in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Tuesday, emphasized that the PDP as a political party was founded on the culture of political inclusion and national integration, which are the core elements that promote national harmony and national unity.

He assured Nigerians that the PDP when it returns to power in 2023 would take steps to stabilize the the country’s economy and reduce the exchange rate of the naira in order to achieve economic recovery and massive employment for Nigerian youths

Hon. Anayo noted that once the PDP Government emerges victorious in the 2023 general elections, efforts would be made to embark on national economic and Political reforms to restore the confidence of Nigerians on the Nigerian project, so as to discourage separatist agitations which undermine national security and national integration.

Hon. Nwonu also praised the new leadership of PDP under Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for the brilliant steps they have taken to assure Nigerians that the party was fully ready to reclaim political leadership and reposition the socio-economic and political trajectory of the country for a brighter and more prosperous future.

