An Abia State High Court on Wednesday ruled that the invasion by security agents of residence of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in 2017 was unlawful and an infringement on his human rights.

The presiding judge, Justice Benson Anya who delivered the judgment, also decided that his abduction and forceful return to Nigeria was “illegal” under local and international laws.

Justice Anya ruled that the Nigerian government should pay Kanu a sum of N1billion as a compensation for the violation of his fundamental human rights.

Recall that Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor filed the lawsuit against the Nigerian government on August 27, 2021 before the Abia court.

The judge had rejected the challenge by the Nigerian government on the jurisdiction to hear Kanu’s case.

Ejimakor had argued that the Kanu could not be tried in Nigeria as there was no crime he had committed known to both Nigerian and international laws, adding that the government of Nigeria collaborated with Kenya to abduct him and rendition him to Nigeria.