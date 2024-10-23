PDP postpones NEC meeting again, cites Ondo guber

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has for the third time, postponed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting billed for October 24.

The NEC meeting, which was originally scheduled for August, was first shifted to September, as the party continued to battle internal crisis. Then it was moved to October 24 and now shifted to November 28.

The latest decision to shift the meeting was taken at the an enlarged meeting of the PDP Governors Forum with the Board of Trustees, BoT; National Working Committee, NWC, and former governors, among others.

The meeting, which started at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, lasted till the early hours of Wednesday.

Reading a communique issued after the meeting, the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said the decision was to allow party leaders concentrate on the forthcoming Ondo governorship election.

He said: “Rising from the consultative meeting of the various organs of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Party resolved as follows:

“The National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting originally slated for October 24, 2024, has been rescheduled to November 28, 2024.

“The postponement is to ensure that the party goes into the forthcoming Ondo gubernatorial election of November 16, 2024 with the unity and strength demanded to unseat the floundering All Progressive Congress, APC, government in the state.

“Reiterating the need for unity in the face of efforts by detractors to divide the party, the meeting called on all members to shun divisive utterances that could undermine ongoing efforts at strengthening the party to effectively play its role as the country’s main opposition, preparatory to taking over in 2027.

“The following organs of the party attended the meeting:

The PDP Governors’ Forum

The Board of Trustees

National Working Committee (NWC)

National Assembly Leadership of the PDP Caucus and

Forum of Former Governors of the party”