Connect with us

Politics

VIDEO: Farouk Lawan, ex-Reps member released from Kuje prison after serving jail term
Advertisement

Politics

PDP faction approaches court for an order to hold NEC meeting

Politics

JUST IN: S’Court reserves judgement in Govs’ suit seeking to scrap EFCC

Politics

How we found found drugs at the home of Senator Yisa Ashiru - NDLEA

Politics

Oyinlola panel, govs to  meet Damagum, NWC today over lingering PDP crisis

Politics

2027: PDP govs gang-up against  Atiku

Politics

Obi clarifies message to Gowon 90, says Nigeria must move forward with love

Politics

Osun govt chides APC, says Adeleke not collecting security vote

Politics

Senator Oyewumi doles out grant to the aged, vulnerable, widows in Osun West 

Politics

Gov Fubara matches Sanwo-Olu, approves N85,000 minimum wage for Rivers workers

Politics

VIDEO: Farouk Lawan, ex-Reps member released from Kuje prison after serving jail term

Published

2 hours ago

on

VIDEO: Farouk Lawan, ex-Reps member released from Kuje prison after serving jail term

A former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan, has been released from prison after serving his five-year jail term over bribery.

The former lawmaker who was the chairman of the house of representatives ad hoc committee probing the multi-billion naira petrol subsidy fraud in 2012, left the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Tuesday.

He was convicted and sentenced to prison in 2021 for accepting a $500,000 bribe from Femi Otedola, then chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, in what was a sting operation from the businessman.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life as I step out of Kuje Custodial Centre, with a heart full of gratitude to Allah SWT for seeing me through this trial,” Lawan said in a statement.

“My gratitude is deep, I’m alive and in good health and high spirits to be with my family, friends and associates. I don’t take that for granted.

“I remain grateful and indebted to my family and friends who stood by me through this particularly trying phase of my life.”

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *