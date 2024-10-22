A former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan, has been released from prison after serving his five-year jail term over bribery.

The former lawmaker who was the chairman of the house of representatives ad hoc committee probing the multi-billion naira petrol subsidy fraud in 2012, left the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Tuesday.

He was convicted and sentenced to prison in 2021 for accepting a $500,000 bribe from Femi Otedola, then chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, in what was a sting operation from the businessman.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life as I step out of Kuje Custodial Centre, with a heart full of gratitude to Allah SWT for seeing me through this trial,” Lawan said in a statement.

“My gratitude is deep, I’m alive and in good health and high spirits to be with my family, friends and associates. I don’t take that for granted.

“I remain grateful and indebted to my family and friends who stood by me through this particularly trying phase of my life.”