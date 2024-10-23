President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council have, Wednesday, disclosed the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of Sports Development.

In a tweet by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, the action was arrived at during the FEC meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement read, “President Tinubu and Federal Executive Council scrap Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of sports development.

“There will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission , North East Development Commission.”

“The National Sports Commission will take over the role of the Ministry of Sports,” he stated.

Additionally, the FEC approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy, creating a single entity.