OBINNA EZUGWU

Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu has justified recent hike in pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly called fuel, from N138 to N151.56, arguing that during the Easter period in 2013, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government of Goodluck Jonathan sold the commodity at N600 per litre.

Shehu who made the argument in a twitter post, shared a front page report of what he said is Punch Newspaper report to that effect.

There was, however, never a time that PDP government officially “sold” fuel at N600 per litre, though when there is fuel scarcity, black marketers sell at various prices.

Again, Business Hallmark could not find the said story on the online archive of Punch Newspaper, and indeed an online search showed that black marketers sold the commodity at N600 in border communities following the decision of President Buhari to shut the country’s borders with neighbours in 2019.

Don't allow the PDP to deceive you. Amidst acute shortages, they sold petrol at N600 per litre on Easter Sunday in 2013 (See Punch published on that day). pic.twitter.com/W58V2ZwVy6 — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) September 8, 2020

But Malam Shehu who is apparently responding to the opposition party’s rejection to the recent fuel price hike, used the said picture to make his case.

“Don’t allow the PDP to deceive you. Amidst acute shortages, they sold petrol at N600 per litre on Easter Sunday in 2013 (See Punch published on that day),” he wrote.