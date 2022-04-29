PDP disqualifies two presidential aspirants

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disqualified two of the 17 presidential aspirants on its platform.

The two disqualified aspirants are to forfeit the N40 million each of them paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

The chairman of the presidential screening committee, Senator David Mark, announced the disqualification of the two aspirants on Friday evening.

Mark however, declined a request by journalists to reveal the identities of the affected aspirants and the reason(s) for their disqualification.

When asked if the screening committee made any recommendation to the party to refund the N80 million nomination fees paid by the aspirants, Mark said: “Why should the party refund the money?”