2023: Tinubu picks N100m APC presidential forms

Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, purchased the N100 million presidential nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Member, House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal constituency, James Faleke and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Babachir Lawal on Friday led thousands of members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to pick the forms on Friday afternoon.

The TSG which stormed the International Conference Centre ICC to purchase the forms is an umbrella organization for hundreds of groups working to actualize the presidential ambition of Mr Tinubu

Tinubu, who is in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, had in January announced his desire to succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.

He had told Aso Rock reporters that becoming Nigeria’s President was his “lifelong ambition” and that there was nothing wrong in a kingmaker becoming a king.

Already, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; amongst others have picked up the APC presidential forms while others are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

They include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu; amongst others jostling to be the flagbearer at the end of the APC presidential primary scheduled to hold at the end of May 2022.

In the Peoples Democratic Party, presidential hopefuls have also emerged from both the Northern and Southern regions in the last few weeks. They include former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; media personality, Dele Momodu; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; amongst others.