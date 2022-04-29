By Sunday Oguntuyi, OsogboThe governorship candidate for Accord Party in the July 16th gubernatorial election in Osun state, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi has said what he would differently to improve the welfare of the state citizens if elected governor.

Ogunbiyi said Osun’s economy is in dire straits with civil service as the only source of income.

The Accord party flagbearer stated this during a visit to the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP in Osogbo on Thursday.

According to him, the only way to enhance economic viability of the state is to make it an industrial hub.

He said if elected governor, he will do all within his reach to ensure that the state is industrialized saying, by this, more income would be generated, which will make the state viable financially to be able to cater for the welfare of the pensioners and workers.

“Once we industrialize the state, we will have the income and the resources that are needed. I have a way to attract people here who would invest in Osun. People who would invest in agriculture and mining,” he said.

Ogunbiyi assured pensioners of total commitment to their welfare if voted, noting that that misplaced priority by the current administration made it difficult for them to adequately cater for the well-being of the old citizens who toil day and night to see to the growth of the state.

He said, full concentration would be on agriculture and mining to make the state food basket if not for the nation but the Southwestern region and that he would structure the mining so it can’ get the 13 1/2 derivation for the state.

“Today it’s money that’s being thrown around, that’s being encouraged by the government. But when we get there, we will structure it, to the extent that the entire world will know how much is being produced, so we can lay a claim to that derivation from the Federal Government, and Federal Government in turn, will keep up a plain sheet, so when we create avenues for us to generate income, there will be an opportunity to pay the workers. The arrears and whatever it is,” he added.

In his speech earlier, the Executive Secretary and Chairman of the union, Comrade Dele Aina and Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu implored the governorship hopeful to priotize payment of gratuities and other emoluments of the members of the union who were unable to cater for their health due to their entitlements not being paid by the government.

Comrade Aina who tabled the requests of the union before the Accord Party governorship candidate urged him to take a critical look at the requests and give it necessary consideration if voted in.

Aina who applauded the governorship hopeful for the step taken to meet the union said, he would be the first governorship candidate to visit the union ahead of July 16th election in the state.

The meeting was witnessed by representatives of different groups within the Osun NUP