ADC says PDP office invasion marks deepening dictatorship under Tinubu, seeks probe

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the ‘violent attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat,’ warning that the incident signals a dangerous slide toward authoritarian rule under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC accused the federal government of orchestrating the raid to impose control over an opposition party, an act it described as “a disturbing and unacceptable assault on multiparty democracy.”

“The brazen invasion and violent takeover of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, 2025, by agents of the APC-led federal government is nothing short of a dangerous assault on Nigeria’s democracy,” the party said.

The ADC argued that the episode fits a broader pattern of anti-democratic conduct by the Tinubu administration, insisting that this latest “state-backed aggression” had crossed a new threshold.

“It sends a chilling message that the government is prepared to deploy force – even terror – to secure partisan political advantage,” Abdullahi said. “Today it is the PDP. Tomorrow, it could be labour unions, media houses, student bodies, or peaceful civic groups.”

The party urged Nigerians not to dismiss the incident as an internal PDP matter, stressing that it represents a wider threat to democratic freedoms and poses grave implications for the 2027 elections.

According to the ADC, the ruling party is embarking on “a calculated effort to destabilise the opposition and gradually entrench a one-party state,” warning that such a trajectory endangers the country’s political stability.

The party also called on Nigeria’s international partners to closely monitor the situation and pressure the government to uphold democratic standards and protect civil liberties.

Furthermore, the ADC demanded an independent investigation into the role of the police and other security agencies in the attack, insisting that President Tinubu must rein in his loyalists “before they drag the country into avoidable chaos.”