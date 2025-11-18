Connect with us

Politics

ADC says PDP office invasion marks deepening dictatorship under Tinubu, seeks probe
Advertisement

Politics

Senate raises alarm over rising insecurity, demands recruitment of 100,000 soldiers 

Politics

Govs Adeleke, Mbah, Abdulrazaq, others win Zik Prize

Politics

Opposition parties tackle APC, Uzodimma over ENTRACO killings 

Politics

Wike's PDP faction strikes back, expels Makinde, Bala Mohammed, Bode George, Turaki

Politics

Turaki vows to ‘lay down his life’ for democracy as chaos erupts at PDP headquarters

Politics

‘You Belong in a Zoo’: Obasanjo-Fayose feud sparks outrage and viral debate

Politics

Clash Alert: Rival PDP factions set to hold conflicting meetings at same Abuja venue amid deepening crisis

Politics

Uwazurike blasts FG over Kebbi school abductions, says Nigeria learnt nothing since Chibok

Politics

Taraba Assembly lawmakers move en masse to APC ahead of Gov Agbu’s defection

Politics

ADC says PDP office invasion marks deepening dictatorship under Tinubu, seeks probe

Published

9 minutes ago

on

ADC says PDP office invasion marks deepening dictatorship under Tinubu seeks probe

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the ‘violent attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat,’ warning that the incident signals a dangerous slide toward authoritarian rule under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC accused the federal government of orchestrating the raid to impose control over an opposition party, an act it described as “a disturbing and unacceptable assault on multiparty democracy.”

“The brazen invasion and violent takeover of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, 2025, by agents of the APC-led federal government is nothing short of a dangerous assault on Nigeria’s democracy,” the party said.

The ADC argued that the episode fits a broader pattern of anti-democratic conduct by the Tinubu administration, insisting that this latest “state-backed aggression” had crossed a new threshold.

“It sends a chilling message that the government is prepared to deploy force – even terror – to secure partisan political advantage,” Abdullahi said. “Today it is the PDP. Tomorrow, it could be labour unions, media houses, student bodies, or peaceful civic groups.”

The party urged Nigerians not to dismiss the incident as an internal PDP matter, stressing that it represents a wider threat to democratic freedoms and poses grave implications for the 2027 elections.

According to the ADC, the ruling party is embarking on “a calculated effort to destabilise the opposition and gradually entrench a one-party state,” warning that such a trajectory endangers the country’s political stability.

The party also called on Nigeria’s international partners to closely monitor the situation and pressure the government to uphold democratic standards and protect civil liberties.

Furthermore, the ADC demanded an independent investigation into the role of the police and other security agencies in the attack, insisting that President Tinubu must rein in his loyalists “before they drag the country into avoidable chaos.”

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1002) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) Donald Trump (105) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement