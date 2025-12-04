Wike-backed PDP faction doubles down, affirms expulsion of Makinde, Bala Mohammed, others

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the expulsion of 18 prominent politicians, escalating the internal crisis within the opposition party.

In a statement released Wednesday, National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu warned the public to disregard “impostors” who continue to claim PDP membership or authority. The statement confirmed that the individuals were expelled by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on November 18 for alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct, in line with the amended 2017 PDP Constitution.

The expulsion list includes Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), as well as former Akwa Ibom Governor Emmanuel Udom, former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, and former Deputy National Chairmen Taofeek Arapaja and Chief Bode George. Also affected are former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, former Presidential Adviser Ben Obi, former Acting National Chairman Umar Iliya Damagum, and others.

The Wike-led faction described recent activities by the expelled members, including a gathering in Ibadan, as “mere social events” and dismissed any claims to party offices as illegitimate. “Anybody parading himself as a newly elected national officer of the party is an impostor and a meddlesome interloper,” Anyanwu said.

The faction stressed that the PDP remains united under its constitutionally recognised leadership and urged supporters to align with legitimate party structures.

The disclaimer follows a counter-statement from the Turaki-led faction, which claims that Wike, Anyanwu, former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, and their allies are no longer members of the party.

Observers say the exchange of expulsions between the Wike and Turaki factions highlights the deepening infighting within the PDP, with both sides claiming authority and denouncing the other over alleged anti-party conduct.