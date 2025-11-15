Connect with us

Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Others Expelled from PDP 
Published

4 minutes ago

on

Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu Expelled from PDP by Makinde-Led Convention

In a major move aimed at restoring internal discipline and repositioning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections, the party’s 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday expelled several high-profile members, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Ayodele Fayose; former National Secretary, Chief Samuel Anyanwu; Senator Samuel Anyanwu; Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); Hon. Austin Nwachukwu; and others accused of persistent anti-party activities.

The convention, chaired by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, adopted the expulsion following a motion moved by former Deputy National Chairman and Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Chief Olabode George. The sanction was swiftly ratified by the more than 3,000 delegates in attendance.

Party leaders at the convention ground expressed strong support for the decision, describing it as long overdue. According to them, the expulsion of individuals who had openly undermined the PDP’s unity was necessary to reposition the party for future electoral contests.

The leadership further noted that the decisive action signals a renewed commitment to enforcing party discipline and addressing internal divisions that have hindered the PDP’s progress in recent years.

