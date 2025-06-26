Connect with us

Suswam threatens to dump PDP amid deepening crisis: Says APC, LP, NNPP are alternatives
Suswam threatens to dump PDP amid deepening crisis: Says APC, LP, NNPP are alternatives

3 hours ago

Suswam threatens to dump PDP amid deepening crisis: Says APC, LP, NNPP are alternatives

Amid the escalating internal crisis plaguing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Benue State Governor and ex-senator, Gabriel Suswam, has hinted that his exit from the opposition party may be imminent.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Suswam expressed frustration over the party’s prolonged leadership tussles and internal instability, warning that he could soon defect to another party if the situation remains unresolved.

“There’s a possibility that I will [leave the PDP],” Suswam declared, adding that he was open to exploring various political platforms, including the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and even the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Kwankwaso is a colleague and a friend. So, there are lots of alternatives. There is Labour Party, there’s Alliance for Democracy, there’s NNPP. APC can also be an alternative,” he stated.

Suswam’s comments come in the wake of fresh turmoil in the PDP following the controversial reinstatement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary — a move that has sparked outrage within the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The NWC, in a statement released on Wednesday, accused Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, of acting unilaterally and in violation of the party’s constitutional framework.

This latest dispute has further fractured the already embattled party, deepening long-standing divisions and fueling fears of more high-profile defections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Suswam, a two-term PDP governor and former senator, is the latest in a growing list of party leaders expressing disillusionment with the direction of the once-dominant political force.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

