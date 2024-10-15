Connect with us

Headlines

PDP crisis: Govs nullify all suspensions, ask parties to revert to status quo
Advertisement

Headlines

Osun Commissioner swears in contributory pension c'tee excos, harps on unity, accountability 

Headlines

Adeleke eulogizes his Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye on his birthday 

Headlines

Peter Obi calls for calm as court orders INEC to recognise Abure as LP chairman

Headlines

Apapa Customs collect N1.61trn revenue in Q3 2024

Headlines

Fubara swears in new Rivers LG chairmen, says he's aware of plans to unleash violence

Headlines

APP sweeps Rivers local government elections

Headlines

Pastor Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don't pay tithe won't make heaven

Headlines

Court stops VIO from seizing vehicles, imposing fines on motorists

Headlines

Petrol importation dropped to 20.30bn litres in 2023 - NBS

Headlines

PDP crisis: Govs nullify all suspensions, ask parties to revert to status quo

Published

9 hours ago

on

PDP crisis: Govs nullify all suspensions, ask parties to revert to status quo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum on Tuesday, instructed feuding members of the party to revert to the status quo.

Bala Mohammed, chairman of the forum and Bauchi State governor, issued the directive after a meeting of the governors which ended in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Mohammed, as a political party, the PDP was bound to have disputes among members but that those challenges can always be resolved.

He said, “There is no crisis. The Governors, BoT, the National Assembly caucus have agreed that the NWC should revert to status quo.”

He declared tha all the suspensions have been nullified.

More subsequently…

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *