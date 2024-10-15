The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum on Tuesday, instructed feuding members of the party to revert to the status quo.

Bala Mohammed, chairman of the forum and Bauchi State governor, issued the directive after a meeting of the governors which ended in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Mohammed, as a political party, the PDP was bound to have disputes among members but that those challenges can always be resolved.

He said, “There is no crisis. The Governors, BoT, the National Assembly caucus have agreed that the NWC should revert to status quo.”

He declared tha all the suspensions have been nullified.

More subsequently…